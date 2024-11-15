Dry high pressure is moving away after a chilly morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A dynamic weather pattern with lots of changes is underway for the Coastal Bend, with a cool Friday morning yielding to increasing Gulf moisture ahead of a early-week cold front. There will be enough deep layer moisture ahead of the front to bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Additionally, those southeasterly winds may gust to 40 mph Sunday. Much cooler and drier air will follow and linger for the rest of the work week. Meanwhile, marine conditions will remain hazardous, with a Coastal Flood Advisory—now in effect through late Saturday night—likely to be extended through Monday. Along with the coastal flooding, rip current risk will be moderate Saturday and likely high Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall totals won't be especially beneficial, with most locales received less than 1/4 inch Sunday through Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through Saturday night

Winds may gust near 40 mph Sunday and Monday

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday and Monday

Cooler and much drier air will prevail Tuesday through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s

Winds:

East southeast 6 to 9 mph

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 36 mph

Seawater temperatures will not be your friend (lower 70s), and neither will be rip currents. Take care out there.