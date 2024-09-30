Dry for now but increasing humidity and rain chances later in the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're ending September on a dry note but we'll have increasing rain chances during the first few days of October.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Left over with the same pleasant conditions from last week, temperatures remain in the 90s with feels like temp matching close thanks to drier air still persisting. However, the weather pattern is set change during the first few days of the new month of October.

Moisture and humidity will gradually increase as well as our rain chances towards the end of the week. Another contributing factor to our rain chances is an area of interest in the Caribbean Sea. Right now we are expecting these disorganized thunderstorm to add to our potential for t-storms this week but we'll continue to monitor this area and keep you updated!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear, calm and dry

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow: A few clouds, mostly sunny

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Clear with a light breeze

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a good evening!