Dry & cool morning to warmer afternoon

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool and dry start

Plenty of sunshine and near average temps

As our clocks springed forward yesterday, temperatures took a leap backwards leading to our chilly start today from this past weekend's cold front. High pressure will dominate over the Coastal Bend promoting clear and sunny skies and a warm afternoon in the mid to upper 70s.

Winds will stay calm and variable throughout the day and will gradually shift to a southerly direction by tonight so moisture will begin to increase and rebound in the area.

Thankfully, fire danger risk in the Coastal Bend won't be a concern. Even though dry air is currently in place, very light wind speeds will be the driver in keeping us in the moderate zone (level 3/5).

Stronger wind speeds are in store tomorrow and during the midweek so elevated fire danger is forecast for western portions of South Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cool start and warmer by the afternoon

Temperature: High 77°F

Winds: Calm and variable southeast winds

Tonight: Chilly evening and clear skies

Temperature: Low 48°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: SW 15-20 mph

