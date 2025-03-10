Dry & cool morning to warmer afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Cool and dry start
- Plenty of sunshine and near average temps
As our clocks springed forward yesterday, temperatures took a leap backwards leading to our chilly start today from this past weekend's cold front. High pressure will dominate over the Coastal Bend promoting clear and sunny skies and a warm afternoon in the mid to upper 70s.
Winds will stay calm and variable throughout the day and will gradually shift to a southerly direction by tonight so moisture will begin to increase and rebound in the area.
Thankfully, fire danger risk in the Coastal Bend won't be a concern. Even though dry air is currently in place, very light wind speeds will be the driver in keeping us in the moderate zone (level 3/5).
Stronger wind speeds are in store tomorrow and during the midweek so elevated fire danger is forecast for western portions of South Texas.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cool start and warmer by the afternoon
Temperature: High 77°F
Winds: Calm and variable southeast winds
Tonight: Chilly evening and clear skies
Temperature: Low 48°F
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and warmer
Temperature: High 80°F
Winds: SW 15-20 mph
Have a great day!