Dry conditions and above normal temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our temperatures will continue to be above normal (49/69) for December as the storm track continue to be far to our north with the really cold air bottled up in Canada and northward from there.

A southwesterly flow aloft will continue to bring high clouds in and out of the area with alternating mostly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Our next cold front is Saturday and expected to be dry.

Tonight expect fair skies, nearly calm and quiet with a chilly low of 51.

Tuesday expect more high clouds with some sun breaking through at times, otherwise very nice with light winds and a high of 75. Tuesday night expect a light breezy, chilly again with mostly clear skies and a low of 52.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny in and around a few high clouds, a gorgeous day with a high of 74.

Much more humid, windy, and warmer Thursday through Saturday morning ahead or our next cold front.

Enjoy.