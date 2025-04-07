Dry and sunny week: Warm afternoons and cool nights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Expect pleasant and sunny conditions in the Coastal Bend all week. Thanks to this past weekend's cold front and dry conditions being reinforced by high pressure, afternoon high temperatures will be below and near average for the beginning of the work week.
Due to Radiational cooling, we'll be feeling chilly tonight as temperatures drop as low as the 40s. Clear night skies and light winds will be responsible for these conditions.
High pressure promotes sunshine, warm temperatures, and limited rainfall. That will describe our weather pattern this week: with abundant sunshine, warmer by the midweek and no rainfall in the forecast. Our northerly winds will begin to shift to the southeast tomorrow, and this will increase moisture and our temperatures in the area throughout the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and chilly
Temperature: Low 49ºF
Winds: N 5 mph
Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: N/ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cool
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: SE 5-10
Have a good evening