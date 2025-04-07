Dry and sunny week: Warm afternoons and cool nights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect pleasant and sunny conditions in the Coastal Bend all week. Thanks to this past weekend's cold front and dry conditions being reinforced by high pressure, afternoon high temperatures will be below and near average for the beginning of the work week.

Due to Radiational cooling, we'll be feeling chilly tonight as temperatures drop as low as the 40s. Clear night skies and light winds will be responsible for these conditions.

High pressure promotes sunshine, warm temperatures, and limited rainfall. That will describe our weather pattern this week: with abundant sunshine, warmer by the midweek and no rainfall in the forecast. Our northerly winds will begin to shift to the southeast tomorrow, and this will increase moisture and our temperatures in the area throughout the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and chilly

Temperature: Low 49ºF

Winds: N 5 mph

Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: N/ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cool

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: SE 5-10

Have a good evening