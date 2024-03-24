Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry and sunny week ahead

Winds will decrease and heat picks up tomorrow
Mostly cloudy along our beaches
Bill Peace Coastal Bend Weather Watcher<br/>
Mostly cloudy, warm and humid through the weekend; only stray to isolated showers expected.<br/>
Mostly cloudy along our beaches
Posted at 4:29 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-24 17:29:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Wind Advisory still in effect for Nueces and Kleberg county until 7.P.M
  • Warm and above average temps to start the work week
  • Winds will calm down tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and winds gradually decrease overnight
Temperature: Low 69°
Winds: SE 20 to 24 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy morning but sunshine return in the afternoon
Temperature: High 87°
Winds: S then NW by the afternoon at 10 to 15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 80°
Winds: N 5 to 15 mph

Stay safe and have a good start to the new week!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019