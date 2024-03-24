Dry and sunny week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wind Advisory still in effect for Nueces and Kleberg county until 7.P.M
- Warm and above average temps to start the work week
- Winds will calm down tomorrow
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and winds gradually decrease overnight
Temperature: Low 69°
Winds: SE 20 to 24 mph
Tomorrow: Cloudy morning but sunshine return in the afternoon
Temperature: High 87°
Winds: S then NW by the afternoon at 10 to 15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny skies
Temperature: High 80°
Winds: N 5 to 15 mph
Stay safe and have a good start to the new week!