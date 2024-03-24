Dry and sunny week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wind Advisory still in effect for Nueces and Kleberg county until 7.P.M

Warm and above average temps to start the work week

Winds will calm down tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and winds gradually decrease overnight

Temperature: Low 69°

Winds: SE 20 to 24 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy morning but sunshine return in the afternoon

Temperature: High 87°

Winds: S then NW by the afternoon at 10 to 15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 80°

Winds: N 5 to 15 mph

Stay safe and have a good start to the new week!