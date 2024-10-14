Dry and sunny start to the work week but changes are ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! No changes in the forecast today but changes are coming! *Hint* cooler temps and rain chances.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We're starting the work week on a dry note with light winds coming in from the southeast. Pleasant conditions from the weekend will continue but changes are on the way.
A weak cold front will pass through South Texas late Tuesday into early Wednesday. This cool down our temperatures from the 90s to the 80s beginning on Wednesday. High pressure will then settle in over the Gulf returning moisture back to the Coastal Bend providing decent rain chances to forecast for the latter half of the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, dry and warm
Temperature: High 93°F
Winds: Light and variable
Tonight: Clear and cool
Temperature: Low 66°F
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine with light winds
Temperature: High 90°F
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great day!