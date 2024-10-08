Dry and sunny conditions will be reinforced thanks to cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until Thursday 7 p.m.
If you've been enjoying the low humidity and sunny skies, you're in luck because this weather pattern set to last for awhile. Our weak cold front will pass through overnight and reinforce and extend our dry spell for the rest of week. Rain chances will very unlikely through early next week. Temperatures will drop a bit into the low 90s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and dry
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny and drier
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Clear
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Have a great evening!