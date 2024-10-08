Dry and sunny conditions will be reinforced thanks to cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until Thursday 7 p.m.

If you've been enjoying the low humidity and sunny skies, you're in luck because this weather pattern set to last for awhile. Our weak cold front will pass through overnight and reinforce and extend our dry spell for the rest of week. Rain chances will very unlikely through early next week. Temperatures will drop a bit into the low 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and dry

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny and drier

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Clear

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!