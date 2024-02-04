Windy and dry conditions to continue into the start of the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! With plentiful sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s, this weekend was delightful, if we overlook the strong blustery NW winds. These conditions will continue through the start of your work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Wind Advisory that went into effect for all of South Texas yesterday is set to expire at 6 PM tonight.

that went into effect for all of South Texas yesterday is set to expire at 6 PM tonight. Red Flag Warnings issued for for inland Nueces, inland Kleberg, inland Kenedy, Live Oak, Duval, Jim Wells, Jim Hogg and Brooks counties are set to expire tonight at 9 PM.

issued for for inland Nueces, inland Kleberg, inland Kenedy, Live Oak, Duval, Jim Wells, Jim Hogg and Brooks counties are set to expire tonight at 9 PM. Tracking spotty to isolated showers late next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear night skies and winds will calm down through the evening

Temperature: 51ºF

Winds: NW 10 -15 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny skies but very winds return later in the AM and throughout the afternoon

Temperature: 69ºF

Winds: N at 20-30 mph

Tuesday: More sunshine and clear skies

Temperature: 71ºF

Winds: NE at 10-15 mph

Have a good night!