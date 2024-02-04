Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Windy and dry conditions to continue into the start of the work week

Another beautiful sunset over the Coastal Bend.
Dale Nelson
Hot temperatures with little chance of rain are expected for the next several days.
Another beautiful sunset over the Coastal Bend.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 18:10:20-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! With plentiful sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 70s, this weekend was delightful, if we overlook the strong blustery NW winds. These conditions will continue through the start of your work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Wind Advisory that went into effect for all of South Texas yesterday is set to expire at 6 PM tonight.
  • Red Flag Warnings issued for for inland Nueces, inland Kleberg, inland Kenedy, Live Oak, Duval, Jim Wells, Jim Hogg and Brooks counties are set to expire tonight at 9 PM.
  • Tracking spotty to isolated showers late next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear night skies and winds will calm down through the evening
Temperature: 51ºF
Winds: NW 10 -15 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny skies but very winds return later in the AM and throughout the afternoon
Temperature: 69ºF
Winds: N at 20-30 mph

Tuesday: More sunshine and clear skies
Temperature: 71ºF
Winds: NE at 10-15 mph

Have a good night!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019