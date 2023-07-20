Dry and intense heat marches on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Another hot day is in store for us here in the Coastal Bend, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 90s. Air temperature-wise, we will be a degree or two cooler compared to yesterday, but we won't notice that difference as 'feels like' temperatures will remain between the range of 110s up to 120 degrees.

Heat alerts will be in effect beginning this afternoon until 8 p.m.

South winds will potentially offer some relief throughout the day, gusting as high as 25 MPH.

Stray showers are a possibility early next week, but it is looking less likely.

Stay cool!