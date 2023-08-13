Dry and Hot Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

Hot and dry conditions continue as our high temperature was 100 degrees this afternoon. It felt much more oppressive outside with our 'feels like' temperatures ranging from 110 - 122 degrees.

Heat alerts are still in effect until 8 P.M. this evening, with Live Oak, San Patricio, Nueces, Kleberg, Jim Wells counties under Excessive Heat Warnings.

Tonight, temperature will drop into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

For our stargazers, tonight will be best to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower. While you will be able to see some of the meteors during the evening hours, peak time is between midnight and 6 A.M. tomorrow. It's best to see it from a remote place with limited light pollution. Allow 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust. This year's meteor shower will peak with 60 to 70 meteors an hour.

Have a goodnight!

