Dry and comfortable evening with light winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Our cold front offers us a South Texas version of Fall.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We're in for a cool and comfortable evening as temps will drop into the 60s with light winds coming in from the northeast. The heat and warmth accumulated over the afternoon will be released into the atmosphere under clear night skies, allowing for chilly night and mornings.

Tomorrow, temperatures will once again reach the low 90s as more sunshine warms us up. We'll be playing this yo-yo game with our temperatures through the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cool with light winds

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: NE 5 mph

Tomorrow: More sunshine and warmer

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear and cool

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: NE 5 mph

Have a good evening!