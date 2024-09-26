Watch Now
Dry and comfortable evening with light winds

Cool nights and mornings with warm afternoons
Julia Kwedi's Thursday 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Our cold front offers us a South Texas version of Fall.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
We're in for a cool and comfortable evening as temps will drop into the 60s with light winds coming in from the northeast. The heat and warmth accumulated over the afternoon will be released into the atmosphere under clear night skies, allowing for chilly night and mornings.

Tomorrow, temperatures will once again reach the low 90s as more sunshine warms us up. We'll be playing this yo-yo game with our temperatures through the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cool with light winds
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: NE 5 mph

Tomorrow: More sunshine and warmer
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear and cool
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: NE 5 mph

Have a good evening!

