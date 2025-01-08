Dry and cold tonight, wet cold tomorrow

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Widespread showers will begin overnight

Potential icing on bridges and overpasses tomorrow morning

Temperatures are beginning to gradually increase and will continue to into the weekend. Moisture from the Gulf is causing our cloudy skies and incoming rain showers.

Shower activity is expected to begin overnight and continue throughout the day on Thursday. Potential icing could be an issue on bridges and overpasses during the morning commute so please plan your drive accordingly and safely. Heavy periods of rain and rumbles of thunders is possible tomorrow too.

You can plan for outdoor activities this weekend. We'll get a break from the cold this as temperatures rise to the 60's under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers overnight

Temperature: Low 40ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph

Thursday: Overcast with heavy rain at times

Temperature: High 47ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Thursday Night: Overcast with heavy rain at times

Temperature: Low 40ºF

Winds: N 10-15 mph