Dry and cold tonight, wet cold tomorrow

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Widespread showers will begin overnight
- Potential icing on bridges and overpasses tomorrow morning
Temperatures are beginning to gradually increase and will continue to into the weekend. Moisture from the Gulf is causing our cloudy skies and incoming rain showers.
Shower activity is expected to begin overnight and continue throughout the day on Thursday. Potential icing could be an issue on bridges and overpasses during the morning commute so please plan your drive accordingly and safely. Heavy periods of rain and rumbles of thunders is possible tomorrow too.
You can plan for outdoor activities this weekend. We'll get a break from the cold this as temperatures rise to the 60's under mostly sunny skies.
Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers overnight
Temperature: Low 40ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph
Thursday: Overcast with heavy rain at times
Temperature: High 47ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph
Thursday Night: Overcast with heavy rain at times
Temperature: Low 40ºF
Winds: N 10-15 mph