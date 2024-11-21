Dry and cold conditions conditions tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will drop into some winter coat wearing weather tonight and tomorrow morning. We'll see tonight temperature dropping as low as 30s. Winds will also lighten up evening. Temperatures will again return to the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon. Humidity will slowly rebound with warmer weather by this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Chilly and clear

Temperature: Low 45ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny and comfortable

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear and cool

Temperature: Low 50ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have a great evening!