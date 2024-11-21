Watch Now
Dry and cold conditions conditions tonight

Temperatures dropping as low as the 30s
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will drop into some winter coat wearing weather tonight and tomorrow morning. We'll see tonight temperature dropping as low as 30s. Winds will also lighten up evening. Temperatures will again return to the middle to upper 70s by the afternoon. Humidity will slowly rebound with warmer weather by this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Chilly and clear
Temperature: Low 45ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny and comfortable
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clear and cool
Temperature: Low 50ºF
Winds: Light and variable

Have a great evening!

