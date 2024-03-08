Dry air sweeps into Coastal Bend, enhanced fire danger through Saturday, next rain chance late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After record highs today, expect near to below normal temperatures this weekend. No additional rainfall is expected through the middle of next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Very windy and cooler tonight and Saturday with temperatures about 20 degrees lower
- Dry air, strong winds and parched fuels mean enhanced fire danger through Saturday
- Temperatures recover midweek ahead of rain chances Thursday and Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and cooler
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
North 18 to 32 mph
Saturday:
Partly cloudy, very windy and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North 20 to 38 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and mild
Temperature:
Near 70
Winds:
Northeast wind 6 to 12 mph
Expected very windy and dry conditions tonight and Saturday, so don't light any fires. High pressure builds in Sunday to ease the windiness.