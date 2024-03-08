Dry air sweeps into Coastal Bend, enhanced fire danger through Saturday, next rain chance late next week

Watch Now
Dry air swept into the Coastal Bend this afternoon ahead of a cold front that will chill the region overnight, but no additional rainfall is expected through the middle of next week.
Dry air warmed to record highs today, but colder air sweeps into the region overnight.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 16:08:48-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After record highs today, expect near to below normal temperatures this weekend. No additional rainfall is expected through the middle of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Very windy and cooler tonight and Saturday with temperatures about 20 degrees lower
  • Dry air, strong winds and parched fuels mean enhanced fire danger through Saturday
  • Temperatures recover midweek ahead of rain chances Thursday and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and cooler
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
North 18 to 32 mph

Saturday:
Partly cloudy, very windy and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North 20 to 38 mph

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and mild
Temperature:
Near 70
Winds:
Northeast wind 6 to 12 mph

Expected very windy and dry conditions tonight and Saturday, so don't light any fires. High pressure builds in Sunday to ease the windiness.

