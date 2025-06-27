Drier weather pattern to start the weekend, thanks to Saharan dust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Saharan dust arrives this weekend
- Better rain chances return early next week
Drier weather is ahead today and Saturday. A plume of Saharan dust is expected to arrive in South Texas this weekend, resulting in a brief decrease in rain chances to slim at best. If you suffer from allergies or respiratory issues, then you may want to consider taking some allergy medicine or even limiting your time outdoors this weekend.
Hot temperatures in the mid-90s are expected both today and tomorrow. Moisture will rebound Sunday, leading to scattered t-showers and continued daily rain opportunities next week as well as a small drop in temperatures.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot with stray showers
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Hazy and partly sunny
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a great day and even better weekend!