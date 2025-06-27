Drier weather pattern to start the weekend, thanks to Saharan dust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Saharan dust arrives this weekend

Better rain chances return early next week

Drier weather is ahead today and Saturday. A plume of Saharan dust is expected to arrive in South Texas this weekend, resulting in a brief decrease in rain chances to slim at best. If you suffer from allergies or respiratory issues, then you may want to consider taking some allergy medicine or even limiting your time outdoors this weekend.

Hot temperatures in the mid-90s are expected both today and tomorrow. Moisture will rebound Sunday, leading to scattered t-showers and continued daily rain opportunities next week as well as a small drop in temperatures.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot with stray showers

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Hazy and partly sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great day and even better weekend!