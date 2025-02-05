Different day, same weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

So our repetitive weather pattern continues. More warm, muggy and mild conditions are on the way and we'll have to wait a bit longer for our next cold front. Southeast winds will continue to push moisture into area.

Again tonight, fog will build overnight and extend into tomorrow morning. The sunshine will return in the afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. The forecast will stay the same through the weekend. A cold front will fall apart before reaching South Texas over the weekend, eventually becoming a warm front. This will keep our humidity up into the early part of next week.

The actual cold front will arrive into Wednesday, cooling us to near average conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Dense fog, mild temps

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Dense fog, then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Guess what? Still mild and patchy fog

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a good evening!