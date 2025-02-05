Different day, same weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
So our repetitive weather pattern continues. More warm, muggy and mild conditions are on the way and we'll have to wait a bit longer for our next cold front. Southeast winds will continue to push moisture into area.
Again tonight, fog will build overnight and extend into tomorrow morning. The sunshine will return in the afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. The forecast will stay the same through the weekend. A cold front will fall apart before reaching South Texas over the weekend, eventually becoming a warm front. This will keep our humidity up into the early part of next week.
The actual cold front will arrive into Wednesday, cooling us to near average conditions.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Dense fog, mild temps
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Dense fog, then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Guess what? Still mild and patchy fog
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a good evening!