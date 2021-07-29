Despite a few showers, most of us staying dry and hot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With upper-level high pressure slightly removed to the north of South Texas, it allows a few stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms to move through the area yesterday around midday and into the afternoon.

There were numerous reports from our Coastal Bend Weather Watchers group on Facebook of a waterspout in Corpus Christi Bay associated with a small thunderstorm that move through the waters just before noon. These waterspouts are generally harmless, as long as you keep a good distance away, and do not last long. A function of the thunderstorm and light winds help these little tropical funnels/waterspouts to form. These will continue to be possible the next couple of days as stray showers remain in the forecast.

Even though the “dome” of high pressure, that promotes plenty of heat, is just to our north, we are still feeling the effects of it with hot afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-90s and heat indices around 105-110.

The high will begin to build back into the area heading into the weekend. In addition, the hazy Saharan dust will also return as well making air quality come down a bit. Otherwise, mainly sunny and hot temperatures will rule the forecast through early next week.

Next chance for some scattered thunderstorms will arrive by the middle of next week as a front stalls to our north and pulls more moisture from the Gulf resulting in the scattered thunderstorms.

In the meantime, keep cool from the heat. The Tropical Atlantic is still quiet. Just like we all like it.

Today: Mainly sunny with a few stray to isolated showers and storms; many of us will stay dry and hot…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Quiet, tranquil and mild…Low: 75…Wind: Light & Variable.

Friday: Mainly sunny with some stray to isolated showers and storms…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Chance for stray to isolated showers begins to move out; hot, hazy and breezy…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid with mainly sunny skies…High: 95…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Sunny, hazy, hot and humid…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, still hot and less wind…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and keep cool!