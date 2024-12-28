Watch Now
Dense sea fog and warm temperatures into the weekend

The last weekend of 2024 will run hot
Julia Kwedi Friday 12/27/24 6pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dense Marine Fog Advisory until 9am Saturday
  • Poor visibility for coastal neighborhood
  • Weak cold front to move in Saturday
  • Strong cold front early next week just before the New Year

Warm and humid conditions tonight as sea fog will continue overnight. Our final weekend of 2024 will be a hot one as temperatures will run hot. A weak cold front will push through tomorrow and that will drop our Saturday night lows into the 50s and clear out all the fog. A stronger cold front is expected to move in before the New Year so will start 2025 will temperatures in the 60s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with fog overnight
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable

Saturday: Foggy start, partly cloudy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Cool and clear
Temperature: Low 51°F
Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Have a good evening and a wonderful weekend!

