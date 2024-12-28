Dense sea fog and warm temperatures into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Marine Fog Advisory until 9am Saturday

Poor visibility for coastal neighborhood

Weak cold front to move in Saturday

Strong cold front early next week just before the New Year

Warm and humid conditions tonight as sea fog will continue overnight. Our final weekend of 2024 will be a hot one as temperatures will run hot. A weak cold front will push through tomorrow and that will drop our Saturday night lows into the 50s and clear out all the fog. A stronger cold front is expected to move in before the New Year so will start 2025 will temperatures in the 60s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with fog overnight

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Saturday: Foggy start, partly cloudy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Cool and clear

Temperature: Low 51°F

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Have a good evening and a wonderful weekend!