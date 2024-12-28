Dense sea fog and warm temperatures into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Marine Fog Advisory until 9am Saturday
- Poor visibility for coastal neighborhood
- Weak cold front to move in Saturday
- Strong cold front early next week just before the New Year
Warm and humid conditions tonight as sea fog will continue overnight. Our final weekend of 2024 will be a hot one as temperatures will run hot. A weak cold front will push through tomorrow and that will drop our Saturday night lows into the 50s and clear out all the fog. A stronger cold front is expected to move in before the New Year so will start 2025 will temperatures in the 60s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy with fog overnight
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Saturday: Foggy start, partly cloudy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Cool and clear
Temperature: Low 51°F
Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Have a good evening and a wonderful weekend!