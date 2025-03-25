Dense morning fog and cloudy skies before eventual afternoon sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 AM

Marginal to slight (levels 1 to 2 out of 4) flood risk from this week's rain event

We're beginning the day on another foggy note. Dense fog is currently mostly impacting inland portions of the Coastal Bend. So please take your time heading out the door.

Clouds will decrease by the afternoon, allowing for more sunshine and warm temperatures around the mid to upper 80s and even the low 90s for neighborhoods further out west.

Rain chances are still looking great as shower activity is expected to begin tomorrow afternoon and continue through Friday. Right now, total rainfall estimates are predicted to be around 3-6 inches. So beneficial rainfall will be in the forecast and your umbrella will be a necessary accessory through the end of the work week.

Every drop that we get this week will be helpful concerning our drought conditions and lake levels; however, the amount of rainfall we could see in such a short period could result in flooding in some areas. Tomorrow, the Coastal Bend will be in the marginal risk (level 1 out of 4) for Flood Risk, and Thursday, the area will be under slight risk (level 2 out of 4) Flood Risk.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Dense fog and clouds to afternoon sunshine

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and developing fog

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day!