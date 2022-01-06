Dense fog widespread this morning; afternoon cold front to bring clearing, colder weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Widespread dense fog hovers over the Coastal Bend this morning. Visibility is near zero, and a dense fog advisory remains in effect through 9 am. A cold front brings clear, dry, cool air later today. An upper level disturbance will bring rain chances this weekend, with a cold front Sunday night. Make sure to leave early, use low beams and drive defensively this morning. Look for increasing clouds on Friday, with rain chances developing late in the day and continuing Friday night through Saturday. Isolated showers on Sunday with end with a cold front late Sunday night, followed by clearing. Another disturbances brings rain chances on Wednesday. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s, with lows in the 40s to lower 60s.

