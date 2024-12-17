Dense Fog Advisory in effect tomorrow morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory from 3AM until 9AM
More above normal temperatures and humidity in Coastal Bend for now before our cold front cools us down. We saw a couple sprinkles during the morning and parts of the early afternoon.
Shower activity will ramp up tomorrow around midday as the leading edge to the cold front arrives, triggering isolated to scattered showers and possible t-showers. After the cold front moves through South Texas by the evening cool and dry conditions will settles into the area dropping temperatures to the 40s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds, AM fog
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SE 5 mph
Wednesday: Sun/cloud mix, showers likely
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: NE/N 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Cool and partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 49º
Winds: N 10-14 mph
Have a good evening!