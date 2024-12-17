Dense Fog Advisory in effect tomorrow morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Fog Advisory from 3AM until 9AM

More above normal temperatures and humidity in Coastal Bend for now before our cold front cools us down. We saw a couple sprinkles during the morning and parts of the early afternoon.

Shower activity will ramp up tomorrow around midday as the leading edge to the cold front arrives, triggering isolated to scattered showers and possible t-showers. After the cold front moves through South Texas by the evening cool and dry conditions will settles into the area dropping temperatures to the 40s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, AM fog

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SE 5 mph

Wednesday: Sun/cloud mix, showers likely

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: NE/N 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Cool and partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 49º

Winds: N 10-14 mph

Have a good evening!