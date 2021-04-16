Days of Murky, Humid, Drizzly Conditions to End with Strong Cold Front Tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —An extended period of cloudy, humid, foggy and drizzly skies terminates tonight with a strong cold front. That front will usher in much cooler, windy conditions with a better chance of meaningful rain tonight and Saturday. The cool air will persist through early next week, with temperatures returning to near normal by midweek. Another chance of storms appears Thursday and Friday with a vigorous upper level storm system. A strong north wind will whistle through the Coastal Bend and adjacent coastal waters on Saturday, so a Small Craft Advisory is likely to be posted for choppy to rough bays, seas 6 to 10 feet and wind gusts to 35 knots. Meanwhile, cooler temperatures will prevail through Monday before a warming trend brings the mercury to near normal by midweek. Our next chance of rain comes Thursday and Friday, when strong thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the 60s and 70s over the weekend will warm to the upper 70s to near 80 next week. Lows in the 50s will warm to the 60s Wednesday through Friday.