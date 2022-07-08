Dangerously high heat over South Texas this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The heat we’ve been experiencing over South Texas for the course of the week is about to get even hotter as we move into the weekend.

The reason being that the upper-level high pressure dome is going to situate itself right overhead and promote plenty of sinking air and lighter winds. The result is going to be many locations experiencing sunshine and high temperatures near 100°, even for our coastal communities. Even with the lighter winds, they’re still going to be out of the southeast and usher in plenty of humidity, so heat index values will shoot up around 105°-116° for many locations.

It is important that residents stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and stay as cool as possible. Conditions will become dangerous if working outdoors for hours at a time. If you have plans to be working outdoors, seek the shade frequently and take lots of breaks.

The upper-level high pressure heat dome will continue to move west by early next week and that will allow some tropical moisture to return.

The rainfall chances are not overwhelmingly exciting, but isolated rain chances for the area is better than none. At this point in time of the forecast, rain chances look better for coastal communities versus our inland communities. Rainfall average from late Tuesday through Friday may approaching a half inch to an inch of some beneficial rain.

If you have plans to be out at area beaches or out at the lake, be sure to take the hat, sunglasses and sunscreen. The UV index is going to be extreme and burn time is less than 10 minutes. Also, for our Gulf beaches, the rip current risk is likely to remain on the low side. This is not non-existent. So, rip currents are still a dangerous threat, even for the most experienced swimmers. It is a good idea to stay in shallow waters and swim near lifeguards.

That Atlantic Tropical Basin continues to be quiet with no new tropical formation forecast for the next 5-days. There’s plenty of Saharan Dust out there that could reach us by the middle of next week.

Today: Lots of sunshine with winds still on the breezy to windy side; scorching hot temperatures with mainly sunny skies and very humid – a Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 7PM…High: 96°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Tonight: A few clouds, quiet and muggy…Low: 75°…Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, dangerously high heat over South Texas – be sure to keep hydrated and try to keep as cool as possible…High: 99°…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 106°-116°.

Sunday: Sunny skies and dangerously high heat over South Texas – be sure to keep hydrated and try to keep as cool as possible…High: 98…Wind: SSE 9-18 MPH…Heat Index: 106°-116°.

Monday: A few more clouds, but still, plenty of sunshine and still sweltering and dangerously high heat over the area…High: 98°…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Tuesday: Clouds slowly on the increase with winds increasing; still very hot…High: 97°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105°-115°.

Wednesday: Tropical moisture begins to increase as heat dome moves west so isolated showers will be possible…High: 93°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 100°-110°.

Have a great weekend and keep cool and hydrated. Check on family, friends and always be mindful of outdoor pets. Make sure they have shade and some cool water.