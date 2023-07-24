Dangerous Heat with Some Scattered Showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

We're starting the week with more dangerous heat in the forecast, with temperatures in upper 90s. We do have a chance to see scattered showers in the Coastal Bend in. Some areas may see these shower while other will not. The sea breeze will help push these stray showers to work their way inland throughout the day and afternoon.

Heat alerts will be in effect this afternoon until 8 P.M.

South winds will be coming in at 16 MPH becoming east southeast in the afternoon and could gust as high as 20 MPH.

Stay safe!