Dangerous heat through this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat advisories in effect in for inland Nueces, Kleberg, San Patricio and Jim Wells counties until 6 PM
- More clouds move in tonight
- Tracking showers and Saharan dust this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Warm & Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy and still hot
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny with some showers
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a good evening!