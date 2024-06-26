Dangerous heat through this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

Heat advisories in effect in for inland Nueces, Kleberg, San Patricio and Jim Wells counties until 6 PM

More clouds move in tonight

Tracking showers and Saharan dust this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Warm & Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy and still hot

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny with some showers

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

