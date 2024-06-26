Watch Now
Dangerous heat through this evening

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 26, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat advisories in effect in for inland Nueces, Kleberg, San Patricio and Jim Wells counties until 6 PM
  • More clouds move in tonight
  • Tracking showers and Saharan dust this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Warm & Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy and still hot
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny with some showers
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!

