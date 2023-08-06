Dangerous heat rages on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

As our scorching hot weekend comes to an end, we have more intense heat and humidity to look forward to next week thanks to stationary high pressure.

Today ended our streak of the three consecutive days where we broke our record high temperatures. We had a near record high temperature of 99 degrees.

Heat Alerts are in effect until 8 P.M. this evening.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to around 80 degrees but breezy winds and strong gusts will offer some reprieve. South winds will be going 17 - 22 MPH with gusts up to 28 MPH.

More near record temperatures in the triple digits await us to start the week.

Have a good night!

