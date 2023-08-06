Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dangerous heat rages on

After three record breaking hot days in a row, the heat goes on
Julia WX 8-6-23
Posted at 6:00 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 19:00:47-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

As our scorching hot weekend comes to an end, we have more intense heat and humidity to look forward to next week thanks to stationary high pressure.

Today ended our streak of the three consecutive days where we broke our record high temperatures. We had a near record high temperature of 99 degrees.

Heat Alerts are in effect until 8 P.M. this evening.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to around 80 degrees but breezy winds and strong gusts will offer some reprieve. South winds will be going 17 - 22 MPH with gusts up to 28 MPH.

More near record temperatures in the triple digits await us to start the week.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019