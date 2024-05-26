Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dangerous heat/humidity today and Memorial Day; chance of storms Monday night

Excessive heat and humidity expected through Memorial Day as stubborn upper-air high pressure lingers over Deep South Texas, but the high moves south and allows storms by Monday night.
thumbnail_exc-heat-risk.jpg
KRIS6
Excessive Heat Risk for Memorial Day.
thumbnail_exc-heat-risk.jpg
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 15:00:56-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Brutal heat and humidity will prevail through your Memorial Day, but the dominant upper-level ridge moves south and allows thunderstorms Monday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat indices near 120 degrees for Memorial Day
  • Thunderstorms move into west and northwest Coastal Bend Monday night
  • stray to isolated showers/t'storms expected through work week
  • Temperatures ease off a bit Tuesday-Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 80s
Winds:
South 13 to 24 mph

Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, breezy and brutally hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 120 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 25 mph

Be on guard for signs of heat-related illness, in yourself and those around you. Stay hydrated and take indoor breaks.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019