Dangerous heat/humidity today and Memorial Day; chance of storms Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Brutal heat and humidity will prevail through your Memorial Day, but the dominant upper-level ridge moves south and allows thunderstorms Monday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Heat indices near 120 degrees for Memorial Day

Thunderstorms move into west and northwest Coastal Bend Monday night

stray to isolated showers/t'storms expected through work week

Temperatures ease off a bit Tuesday-Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 80s

Winds:

South 13 to 24 mph

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, breezy and brutally hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 120 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East southeast 13 to 25 mph

Be on guard for signs of heat-related illness, in yourself and those around you. Stay hydrated and take indoor breaks.