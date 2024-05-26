Dangerous heat/humidity today and Memorial Day; chance of storms Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Brutal heat and humidity will prevail through your Memorial Day, but the dominant upper-level ridge moves south and allows thunderstorms Monday night.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat indices near 120 degrees for Memorial Day
- Thunderstorms move into west and northwest Coastal Bend Monday night
- stray to isolated showers/t'storms expected through work week
- Temperatures ease off a bit Tuesday-Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 80s
Winds:
South 13 to 24 mph
Memorial Day
Mostly sunny, breezy and brutally hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 120 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 22 mph
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 25 mph
Be on guard for signs of heat-related illness, in yourself and those around you. Stay hydrated and take indoor breaks.