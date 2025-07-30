Dangerous heat for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

Daily near record temps for the second half of the week

Humid to increasing tomorrow

Moderate to major heat risk into the weekend

Dangerous and near-record heat continues in the forecast. Drier air will contribute towards skyrocketing temperatures by this afternoon. As humidity increases tomorrow, so will our heat risk, ranging from moderate to major risk.

Added moisture and humidity will regulate our temperatures, so to speak, back to the upper 90s (still above average), but feels like temps will rise to 109°. So with dry heat and then humid heat later, both weather conditions require heat safety to be taken seriously.

Today: Sunny and near record temps

Temperature: High 100ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, muggy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Still hot and more humid

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great day and stay cool!