Dangerous heat for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daily near record temps for the second half of the week
- Humid to increasing tomorrow
- Moderate to major heat risk into the weekend
Dangerous and near-record heat continues in the forecast. Drier air will contribute towards skyrocketing temperatures by this afternoon. As humidity increases tomorrow, so will our heat risk, ranging from moderate to major risk.
Added moisture and humidity will regulate our temperatures, so to speak, back to the upper 90s (still above average), but feels like temps will rise to 109°. So with dry heat and then humid heat later, both weather conditions require heat safety to be taken seriously.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and near record temps
Temperature: High 100ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, muggy
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Still hot and more humid
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Have a great day and stay cool!