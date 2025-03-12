Daily warm and breezy conditions: Near record temps at the end of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Moderate Fire Danger (2 of 5) Wednesday and Thursday

High/Very High Fire Danger Friday (3/4 of 5)

Near record or record breaking temps to end the work week

If you're loving the daily sunshine and increasingly warm temps then the rest of the week won't disappoint. A dry line and weak cold front that will pass through late tonight will further reinforce dry air and dangerously low relative humidity. This will promote high to critical fire danger on Friday and into the weekend.

As a result of that dry line and weak cold front, we also have sky rocketing high temperatures that could be smash old records, especially on Friday.

Another cold front will move through the area into Saturday that will offer an actual cool down of a few degrees but temperatures will still be above average.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and windy

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Thursday: Sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: WSW 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloud and windy

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!