Daily warm and breezy conditions: Near record temps at the end of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate Fire Danger (2 of 5) Wednesday and Thursday
- High/Very High Fire Danger Friday (3/4 of 5)
Near record or record breaking temps to end the work week
If you're loving the daily sunshine and increasingly warm temps then the rest of the week won't disappoint. A dry line and weak cold front that will pass through late tonight will further reinforce dry air and dangerously low relative humidity. This will promote high to critical fire danger on Friday and into the weekend.
As a result of that dry line and weak cold front, we also have sky rocketing high temperatures that could be smash old records, especially on Friday.
Another cold front will move through the area into Saturday that will offer an actual cool down of a few degrees but temperatures will still be above average.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and windy
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Thursday: Sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: WSW 15-25 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloud and windy
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Have a good evening!