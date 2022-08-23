Daily rain chances stick around

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An outflow boundary from the Hill Country and San Antonio moved through our inland counties late yesterday evening and overnight that produced a round of some heavy thunderstorm activity with some doppler radar estimated totals of 1-3”.

These storms are being produced by a weak frontal boundary that is draped across the middle part of the state and is working to destabilize the atmosphere and produce the thunderstorm activity. Also, there are a few weak mid-level disturbance riding along the boundary helping to ignite a few storms as well.

We’ll watch for another round of storms moving through the region later this evening and tonight as storms push through San Antonio once again and then outflow towards our viewing area. Some of these storms will be strong with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and some gusty winds. With our grounds already saturated, any rainfall that we get in the area will result in some brief localized flash flooding. Use caution on the roads and get to your destinations safely.

This weak frontal boundary will continue to be in place through late Thursday and into early Friday before eventually washout out as we head into the weekend. Still, even then, there will be enough moisture in the atmosphere to kick off a few stray to isolated showers and storms with the daytime heating.

Given that we’ll hold on to these daily shower and storm rain chances, some locations could easily pick up another 1-3” of rain, favoring the northern and inland parts of the Coastal Bend. The locations that receive less will be farther to our southern and heading into the parts of the Rio Grande Valley.

Also, even with these rain chances, it will still be hot in the afternoons with highs in the mid to low 90s. Heat indices will top around 100°-110° each day with fairly light winds. We won’t look to see winds increase again, outside of thunderstorm activity, until late in the weekend and early next week.

Today: Partly to mainly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms; favoring our inland communities later this evening and tonight as another outflow boundary could push into the area and produce heavy rainfall…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Tonight: Watch potential for some strong storms moving into inland counties with an outflow boundary; otherwise, mainly cloudy, muggy and warm…Low: 77…Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy skies, more scattered showers and storms possible with some locally heavy downpours; hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-110.

Thursday: Looks to be one of the best chances for rain across the viewing area with scattered shower and thunderstorms in the area and some locally heavy rain possible…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Friday: Still mainly cloudy and a few isolated to scattered showers and storms possible under mainly cloudy skies with temperatures still on the very warm and muggy side…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid and breezy with a few isolated showers and storms in the area…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid and windy with some isolated showers and storms…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great day and keep the umbrella handy. Remember, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN!