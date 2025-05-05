Daily rain chances for most of this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daily rain chances through Thursday
As we wrap up the afternoon and head towards the evening, conditions will remain humid and breezy. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s. Showers will be stray at best until they pick up late overnight into Tuesday morning.
Things will dry out by Tuesday afternoon, and skies will briefly clear out, allowing for temperatures to bump up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Feels like temperatures will reach as high as the triple digits in some neighborhoods, so heat risk will be elevated to the moderate zone.
Heavy rainfall will return to the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Coastal Bend is under marginal risk for severe t-storms (level 1 of 5), meaning that isolated severe storms are possible.
Just in time for Mother's Day Weekend, a weak cold front will arrive in the Coastal Bend on Thursday. That will whisk away our rain chances, leaving us dry and sunny.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Breezy and humid
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tuesday: HOT, breezy, and increasing showers
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tuesday night: Isolated to scattered showers and t-storms
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Have a good evening!