Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Critical Fire Weather; Elevated threat Sunday and Critical again Monday and Tuesday

SCRIPPS Auto Weather Alerts.png
KRIS6
Fire Weather Warning area-wide today through 9 pm
SCRIPPS Auto Weather Alerts.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — *intro sentence/greeting*

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • The severe to exceptional drought conditions continue to worsen
  • No meaningful rainfall expected this coming week
  • Elevated to Critical fire weather danger prevails through midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Sunny, very windy and dry
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
west northwest 18 to 36 mph

Tonight:
Clear, breezy and cooler
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
West northwest 10 to 18 mph

Sunday:
Sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Northwest becoming east northeast 10 to 16 mph
Beach conditions will be very good this weekend, with clear skies and low rip current risks. Burning on the beach remains banned however.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.