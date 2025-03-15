Critical Fire Weather; Elevated threat Sunday and Critical again Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — *intro sentence/greeting*
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- The severe to exceptional drought conditions continue to worsen
- No meaningful rainfall expected this coming week
- Elevated to Critical fire weather danger prevails through midweek
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Sunny, very windy and dry
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
west northwest 18 to 36 mph
Tonight:
Clear, breezy and cooler
Temperature:
Low in the lower 50s
Winds:
West northwest 10 to 18 mph
Sunday:
Sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Northwest becoming east northeast 10 to 16 mph
Beach conditions will be very good this weekend, with clear skies and low rip current risks. Burning on the beach remains banned however.