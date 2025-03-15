Critical Fire Weather; Elevated threat Sunday and Critical again Monday and Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — *intro sentence/greeting*

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The severe to exceptional drought conditions continue to worsen

No meaningful rainfall expected this coming week

Elevated to Critical fire weather danger prevails through midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Sunny, very windy and dry

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

west northwest 18 to 36 mph

Tonight:

Clear, breezy and cooler

Temperature:

Low in the lower 50s

Winds:

West northwest 10 to 18 mph

Sunday:

Sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

Northwest becoming east northeast 10 to 16 mph

Beach conditions will be very good this weekend, with clear skies and low rip current risks. Burning on the beach remains banned however.