Couple more days of scattered storms in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ll continue to hold on to some cloud coverage along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast due to a stalled frontal boundary that has taken up residence in South Texas.

This boundary will remain in place for today and tomorrow and be a focal point of showers and storms bubbling up and down through the next 48-hours. Overall, we’ve seen most of the activity in the late afternoon/evening and overnight hours and that will continue to be the case as we move in to Thursday.

Though many locations have received less than half an inch of rain, there have been some spotty inland areas that have received well over 3-5 inches.

Upper-level high pressure will begin to build back into the area late Thursday and into Friday and our rain chances will begin to squash back down into isolated showers and storms early Friday. By Friday afternoon, we’ll have plenty of sinking air in place and the sunshine will begin to come back out along with the very hot temperatures.

In addition, winds will become breezy on Friday around 10-20 MPH and then by the weekend it will be on the windy side with sustained winds around 15-25 MPH with gusts approaching 30 MPH. Boaters, mariners and beach-goers, use caution with the extra wind that’s on the way.

The Tropical Atlantic is, for the most part, quiet still. There are a couple areas of disturbed weather that have come off the coast of Africa, but they are far removed from us and are not of concern at this time.

Heading into the end of the week, with more sunshine on the way, high heat index values will return so be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and seeking the air conditioned spots to keep cool.

Today: Lots of cloud with scattered showers and storms early and then again popping up in the afternoon and late evening…High: 91…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms developing…Low: 75…Wind: Lt & Vrb.

Thursday: Still good amount of clouds, still hot and some scattered showers and storms…High: 92…Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.

Friday: Isolated showers and storms early, then turning partly cloudy and hot with a good breeze…High: 94…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, very hot and humid with windy conditions…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid and windy…High: 95…Wind: Se 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Sunshine continues with hot and humid conditions, winds still on the windy side…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!