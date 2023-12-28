Cooler with cold nights

Watch Now
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Upper level and surface high pressure will stay parked over most of the Lone Star state through Saturday, leaving the area with cold nights and gorgeous days through Saturday.

Tonight will be clear and a little colder with a low of 43.

Thursday will be cooler but otherwise fabulous with sunny skies, low humidity and very light winds, expect a high of 65. Thursday night a light breeze will generate a wind chill in the mid to low 30's with clear skies, and cold with a low of 37.

Friday looks fantastic with sunny skies, light winds again, and a cool high of 63. Temperatures and humidity increase over the weekend ahead of a New Year's morning dry cold front.

