COoler tonight and Saturday, warmer next week with a chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a cool and dry weekend, Gulf moisture returns with waves of instability next week. Expect isolated to scattered showers, with best rain chances Christmas Even and again Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Button up for Saturday morning shopping, with wind chills in the 30s and 40s.

A warming trend beginning Sunday will bring well above normal temperatures next week

Rain chances will peak Christmas Eve and next Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cold

Temperature:

Low in the middle 40s

Winds:

North northeast 8 to 12 mph

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny and cool

Temperature:

High in the middle 60s

Winds:

East northeast 8 to 12 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Travel Christmas Eve will be hampered by rain and thunderstorms, especially north toward Central, North Central and Southeast Texas.