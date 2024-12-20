Watch Now
COoler tonight and Saturday, warmer next week with a chance of rain

A reinforcing cold front today will bring a chilly Friday night and Saturday morning, but gusty southeasterly wind will mean increasing temperatures, moisture and rain chances next week.
Bundle up Saturday morning for wind chills in the 30s and 40s.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a cool and dry weekend, Gulf moisture returns with waves of instability next week. Expect isolated to scattered showers, with best rain chances Christmas Even and again Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Button up for Saturday morning shopping, with wind chills in the 30s and 40s.
  • A warming trend beginning Sunday will bring well above normal temperatures next week
  • Rain chances will peak Christmas Eve and next Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and cold
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
North northeast 8 to 12 mph

Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny and cool
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
East northeast 8 to 12 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Travel Christmas Eve will be hampered by rain and thunderstorms, especially north toward Central, North Central and Southeast Texas.

