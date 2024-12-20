COoler tonight and Saturday, warmer next week with a chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After a cool and dry weekend, Gulf moisture returns with waves of instability next week. Expect isolated to scattered showers, with best rain chances Christmas Even and again Thursday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Button up for Saturday morning shopping, with wind chills in the 30s and 40s.
- A warming trend beginning Sunday will bring well above normal temperatures next week
- Rain chances will peak Christmas Eve and next Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and cold
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
North northeast 8 to 12 mph
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny and cool
Temperature:
High in the middle 60s
Winds:
East northeast 8 to 12 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph
Travel Christmas Eve will be hampered by rain and thunderstorms, especially north toward Central, North Central and Southeast Texas.