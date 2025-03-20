Watch Now
Cooler and less windy with more changes in forecast on the way

Rebounding moisture and possible rain chances
Julia Kwedi Thursday 3/20/25 5pm forecast
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Improving fire danger risk into the weekend

More moisture will increase as our winds shift to a southeasterly flow tonight. This will help decrease fire danger risk into the weekend. Temps will also warm up tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances are still in forecast next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear & breezy
Temperature: Low 49ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and warmer
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear and more mild
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!

