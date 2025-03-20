Cooler and less windy with more changes in forecast on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Improving fire danger risk into the weekend

More moisture will increase as our winds shift to a southeasterly flow tonight. This will help decrease fire danger risk into the weekend. Temps will also warm up tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances are still in forecast next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear & breezy

Temperature: Low 49ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny and warmer

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear and more mild

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a good evening!