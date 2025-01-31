Cool tomorrow morning, then gradually moderating temperatures through next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A couple of chills mornings this weekend, but more warmth and humidity next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

You will need a light jacket Saturday and Sunday morning

Afternoons will be in the 70s this weekend and the 80s next week

Little to no drought relief expected anytime soon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly clear and cold

Temperature:

Low in the middle 40s

Winds:

Light and variable wind

Tomorrow:

Sunny and mild with light winds

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 18 mph

Ground hog will see his shadow Sunday, but his forecast of six more weeks of winter is dubious.