Cool tomorrow morning, then gradually moderating temperatures through next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A couple of chills mornings this weekend, but more warmth and humidity next week.
- You will need a light jacket Saturday and Sunday morning
- Afternoons will be in the 70s this weekend and the 80s next week
- Little to no drought relief expected anytime soon
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and cold
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
Light and variable wind
Tomorrow:
Sunny and mild with light winds
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 18 mph
Ground hog will see his shadow Sunday, but his forecast of six more weeks of winter is dubious.