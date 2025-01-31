Watch Now
Cool tomorrow morning, then gradually moderating temperatures through next week.

A large upper-level ridge will dominate the southern half of the nation over the next week, bringing fair skies and well above normal temperatures with little to no precipitation.
Well above normal temperatures expected through next weekend
SCRIPPS - 6-10 Day Long Term Temp Outlook.png
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A couple of chills mornings this weekend, but more warmth and humidity next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • You will need a light jacket Saturday and Sunday morning
  • Afternoons will be in the 70s this weekend and the 80s next week
  • Little to no drought relief expected anytime soon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly clear and cold
Temperature:
Low in the middle 40s
Winds:
Light and variable wind

Tomorrow:
Sunny and mild with light winds
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 18 mph

Ground hog will see his shadow Sunday, but his forecast of six more weeks of winter is dubious.

