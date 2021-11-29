Cool today, but warmer later this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a Dense Fog Advisory that is posted for many locations across the Coastal Bend until 9 a.m. Monday for reduced visibility below a quarter of a mile. Early morning commuters are urged to use caution this morning by utilizing reduced speeds and allowing a few extra minutes to arrive to their destinations safely this morning.

We’ll have upper-level high pressure that will have a good grasp on the weather pattern for much of the week in South Texas.

There will be plenty of afternoon sunshine today with light winds as afternoon high temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rainfall chances this week will not be all that great as we’ll start to see a few showers come into the region later in the weekend. But even then, it is only going to be isolated showers as a cold front washes out over the region.

In the meantime, we’ll see some clouds begin to roll in from an upper-level disturbance out to our west, but it’ll remain too far west to again increase those rain chances. Instead, we’ll see our dewpoints and humidity increase and afternoon high temperatures will begin to reach the lower 80s by the end of the week.

Also, we are one day out from the official end of an active hurricane season!

Today: Beginning foggy and chilly with a Dense Fog Advisory posted until 9 a.m., then turning mainly sunny and cool…High: 70…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly again with another round of some dense fog in the area…Low: 49…Wind: light and variable.

Tuesday: A few more clouds as temperatures start to warm back up above seasonal average…High: 76…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, a stray sprinkle and mild…High: 77…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid…High: 80…Wind: ESE 6-12 mph.

Friday: Still holding on to a few clouds, warm and muggy…High: 80…Wind: SSE 10-15 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few isolated showers in the area on Sunday…Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

