Cool, stormy pattern lingers one more day; mostly cloudy and slowly warming weekend in store

A final upper-level disturbance gliding across South Texas Friday afternoon is giving rise to widespread rain and thunderstorms, but cloudy and cool conditions will persist through Saturday.
Unseasonably cold with drizzle incoming
Unseasonably cool with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon.
Unseasonably cold with drizzle incoming
Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 16:09:32-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A final upper-level disturbance gliding across South Texas Friday afternoon is producing widespread rain and thunderstorms, but generally rain-free conditions will exist for the weekend. Isolated showers can be expected on Monday; otherwise, no significant additional rainfall is in store for the coming week.

After temperatures holding in the 50s and 60s today, expect 60s to lower 70s Saturday, warming to the 70s and lower 80s for the coming week. Overnight readings will be in the 50s and 60s.

Rainfall will total another 1 to 2 inches this afternoon, but only 1/10 inch or so is expected for your Monday. No substantial wind conditions are anticipated for the next several days, and marine conditions should be relatively placid.

