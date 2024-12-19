Cool polar air will be reinforced by a cold front Friday, but no rain expected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spectacular days and clear nights expected through Saturday, as dry Polar air lingers over the Coastal Bend. Moisture and warmth return with onshore flow early next week, along with stray to isolated rain showers producing no significant rainfall accumulations. A strong upper level disturbance moves through the region late Tuesday and Tuesday night, bringing Christmas Eve showers and thunderstorms. Skies clear but temperatures remain well above normal for the rest of the work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect highs in the upper 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s through Saturday

Warmer and more humid conditions return Sunday through Thursday

low-end rain chances Sunday and Monday will be followed by scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and cool

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

Light east

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny and mild

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

North northeast 8 to 14 mph

Saturday:

Mostly sunny and cool

Temperature:

High in the upper 60s

Winds:

East 8 to 12 mph

Travel conditions will be generally good across the State for the holiday period, except for thunderstorm chances between Corpus Christi and Houston on Christmas Eve.