Cool polar air will be reinforced by a cold front Friday, but no rain expected.

Temperatures remain near normal through Saturday, but warmth and humidity return next week. A series of disturbances brings isolated to scattered showers and storms, mostly Tuesday night.
KRIS6
A powerful upper-level disturbance should bring showers and thunderstorms Christmas Eve and early Christmas morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spectacular days and clear nights expected through Saturday, as dry Polar air lingers over the Coastal Bend. Moisture and warmth return with onshore flow early next week, along with stray to isolated rain showers producing no significant rainfall accumulations. A strong upper level disturbance moves through the region late Tuesday and Tuesday night, bringing Christmas Eve showers and thunderstorms. Skies clear but temperatures remain well above normal for the rest of the work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect highs in the upper 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s through Saturday
  • Warmer and more humid conditions return Sunday through Thursday
  • low-end rain chances Sunday and Monday will be followed by scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and cool
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
Light east

Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North northeast 8 to 14 mph

Saturday:
Mostly sunny and cool
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
East 8 to 12 mph

Travel conditions will be generally good across the State for the holiday period, except for thunderstorm chances between Corpus Christi and Houston on Christmas Eve.

