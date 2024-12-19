Cool polar air will be reinforced by a cold front Friday, but no rain expected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Spectacular days and clear nights expected through Saturday, as dry Polar air lingers over the Coastal Bend. Moisture and warmth return with onshore flow early next week, along with stray to isolated rain showers producing no significant rainfall accumulations. A strong upper level disturbance moves through the region late Tuesday and Tuesday night, bringing Christmas Eve showers and thunderstorms. Skies clear but temperatures remain well above normal for the rest of the work week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect highs in the upper 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s through Saturday
- Warmer and more humid conditions return Sunday through Thursday
- low-end rain chances Sunday and Monday will be followed by scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and cool
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
Light east
Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
North northeast 8 to 14 mph
Saturday:
Mostly sunny and cool
Temperature:
High in the upper 60s
Winds:
East 8 to 12 mph
Travel conditions will be generally good across the State for the holiday period, except for thunderstorm chances between Corpus Christi and Houston on Christmas Eve.