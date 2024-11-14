Cool-ish morning before a warm and sunny afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Our overnight cold front gives us a cool-ish and dry start to the day. Winds have shifted now moving in from the north east will be a bit breezy all morning and afternoon. Today will be pleasant and comfortable, with little to no humidity and sunny skies. We'll warm up to around 80°F so technically still above average but the cold front will have knocked us down closer to seasonal temperatures.

Rain chances are looking decent this weekend when moisture returns to the area as a potentially stronger cold front moves in early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cool morning to warm afternoon

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: NNE 8-15 mph

Tonight: Chilly and clear

Temperature: Low 52°F

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Plenty of sunshine

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: NE 6-10 mph

Have a great day!