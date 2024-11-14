Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cool-ish morning before a warm and sunny afternoon

Cold front ushers in cool, refreshing air with breezy winds
Julia Kwedi Thursday 11-14-24 Sunrise Forecast
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Our overnight cold front gives us a cool-ish and dry start to the day. Winds have shifted now moving in from the north east will be a bit breezy all morning and afternoon. Today will be pleasant and comfortable, with little to no humidity and sunny skies. We'll warm up to around 80°F so technically still above average but the cold front will have knocked us down closer to seasonal temperatures.

Rain chances are looking decent this weekend when moisture returns to the area as a potentially stronger cold front moves in early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cool morning to warm afternoon
Temperature: High 80°F
Winds: NNE 8-15 mph

Tonight: Chilly and clear
Temperature: Low 52°F
Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Plenty of sunshine
Temperature: High 80°F
Winds: NE 6-10 mph

Have a great day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.