Cool Fall conditions before "summer' like weather returns tomorrow

One of three cold fronts provides today's seasonal cool down
Julia Kwedi's Tuesday 11/26/24 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! It's feeling like Fall in the Coastal Bend.... for now. Tomorrow not so much.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • One cold front down, two to go this week
  • Mild with lighter winds tonight will lead to a foggy start tomorrow morning for inland neighborhoods
  • Summer like weather returns tomorrow before next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mild and partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Much warmer and sunny
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!

