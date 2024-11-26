Cool Fall conditions before "summer' like weather returns tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! It's feeling like Fall in the Coastal Bend.... for now. Tomorrow not so much.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- One cold front down, two to go this week
- Mild with lighter winds tonight will lead to a foggy start tomorrow morning for inland neighborhoods
- Summer like weather returns tomorrow before next cold front
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mild and partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Much warmer and sunny
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great evening!