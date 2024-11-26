Cool Fall conditions before "summer' like weather returns tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! It's feeling like Fall in the Coastal Bend.... for now. Tomorrow not so much.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

One cold front down, two to go this week

Mild with lighter winds tonight will lead to a foggy start tomorrow morning for inland neighborhoods

Summer like weather returns tomorrow before next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mild and partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Much warmer and sunny

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!