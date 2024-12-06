Cool, dry and breezy: Rain resumes tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday



Spotty showers will pop in late tonight and continue into tomorrow morning. As cooler air pushes into South Texas tomorrow, afternoon high temperatures will struggle to get into the low 60s as wind speeds increase between 15 - 25 mph. So you may want to add some layers to your clothes tomorrow or turn on the heat.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and cool with late spotty showers

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Friday: Isolated showers, cooler and breezy

Temperature: High 60ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Cloudy and scattered showers

Temperature: Low 49°F

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!