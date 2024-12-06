Cool, dry and breezy: Rain resumes tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday
Spotty showers will pop in late tonight and continue into tomorrow morning. As cooler air pushes into South Texas tomorrow, afternoon high temperatures will struggle to get into the low 60s as wind speeds increase between 15 - 25 mph. So you may want to add some layers to your clothes tomorrow or turn on the heat.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cool with late spotty showers
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Friday: Isolated showers, cooler and breezy
Temperature: High 60ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Friday night: Cloudy and scattered showers
Temperature: Low 49°F
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Have a great evening!