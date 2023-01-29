Cool, cloudy days to start the week

We won't see much sunshine until later this week as a cool, cloudy weather pattern settles in starting Monday. A cold front moving through Sunday evening will stall and hang close to the coast as waves of low pressure aloft move in from the southwest. This will keep clouds and low rain chances in the forecast through early Thursay

Temperatures will remain cool due to the clouds and northeast wind with days in the upper 50s to lower 60s and nights in the 40s and lower 50s.

Isolated showers are possible Monday and Tuesday but not much rain is expected. The better chance of rain with scattered showers comes Wednesday night through Thursday morning as a stronger wave moves across south Texas.

Rainfall amounts for the next 7 days are projected to come in under a half inch in most areas with higher totals to three quarters of an inch in our northern counties.

Partial sunshine will return Thursday afternoon as clouds gradually clear as drier air moves in.

Clear skies will lead to a couple chilly nights for Thursday and Friday with lows in the upepr 30s to mid 40s.

Mostly sunny skies will return for Friday through the weekend with warming temperatures, reaching the lower 70s for the weekend.