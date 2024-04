CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cool below average temperatures

Windy tonight

Cloudy start to the work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cool and cloudy

Temperature: Low 59°

Winds: NE 15 to 20 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & less windy

Temperature: High 75°

Winds: NE 10 to 15 mph

Tuesday: More pockets of sunshine

Temperature: High 82°

Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph

Have a good night!