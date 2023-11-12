Watch Now
Cool and wet weekend

Fall temperatures and showers continue
Dale Nelson
Posted at 10:01 PM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 23:01:58-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening,

Our fall like weather continues as our temperatures remain below average and showers move through the area.

We've already seen a decent amount of rainfall as these showers push through the Coastal Bend. At CCIA we've seen at least an inch and a half of rainfall, decreasing our deficit to 3.75 inches.

Tonight, temperatures will fall to 58 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and some passing showers.

Starting off tomorrow morning, patchy fog will be in place and showers will continue and heavy periods of rain will be possible throughout the day. The Weather Prediction Center has a majority of South Texas under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall while most of our southern counties are under a slight risk so flooding for prone areas could be an issue. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Have a good night!

