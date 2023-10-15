Watch Now
Cool and Comfortable Conditions

Pleasant temperatures for the weekend
How to see the 2023 ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse in October
Copyright NASA/Bill Dunford
<a href="https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-scientists-to-discuss-oct-14-ring-of-fire-solar-eclipse">NASA/Bill Dunford</a>
Posted at 11:06 PM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 00:06:17-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

Hopefully you got to see the Annular Eclipse this morning. The maximum eclipse "ring of fire" began at 11:55am and lasted for about five minutes.

Weather wise, cool and comfortable conditions will continue this evening and throughout the weekend. Tonight we will have a low of 64 degrees.

Our breezy conditions will remain tomorrow, with winds coming from the Northeast at 10 - 15 MPH. For coastal communities, winds will range closer to 20 MPH. Temperatures will be cool and pleasant in the upper 70s with a high at 80 degrees.

Have a great evening!

