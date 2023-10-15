CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday!

Hopefully you got to see the Annular Eclipse this morning. The maximum eclipse "ring of fire" began at 11:55am and lasted for about five minutes.

Weather wise, cool and comfortable conditions will continue this evening and throughout the weekend. Tonight we will have a low of 64 degrees.

Our breezy conditions will remain tomorrow, with winds coming from the Northeast at 10 - 15 MPH. For coastal communities, winds will range closer to 20 MPH. Temperatures will be cool and pleasant in the upper 70s with a high at 80 degrees.

Have a great evening!

