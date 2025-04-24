Continued windy, warm, mostly cloudy, and humid...but little rain until next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Persistent southeasterly winds will keep skies mostly cloudy, with high dew points and above normal temperatures. With upper-air high pressure in place, don't expect significant rainfall through the coming weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Outdoor activities will face windy, warm, and humid conditions, but will not be limited by rainfall
- Buc Days Rally Night Parade on Saturday will have temperatures in the 80s under mostly cloudy skies
- Port Aransas Sandfest will have temperatures in the upper 70s Friday through Sunday with southeasterly breezes at 10 to 20 mph
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph
Tomorrow:
Partly to Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 28 mph
Saturday:
Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 28 mph
Expect seas of 3 to 5 feet and slightly choppy to occasionally choppy bays Friday, with moderate rip current risks and water temperature around 81 degrees.