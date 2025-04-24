Continued windy, warm, mostly cloudy, and humid...but little rain until next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Persistent southeasterly winds will keep skies mostly cloudy, with high dew points and above normal temperatures. With upper-air high pressure in place, don't expect significant rainfall through the coming weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Outdoor activities will face windy, warm, and humid conditions, but will not be limited by rainfall

Buc Days Rally Night Parade on Saturday will have temperatures in the 80s under mostly cloudy skies

Port Aransas Sandfest will have temperatures in the upper 70s Friday through Sunday with southeasterly breezes at 10 to 20 mph

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 13 to 24 mph

Tomorrow:

Partly to Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 28 mph

Saturday:

Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 28 mph

Expect seas of 3 to 5 feet and slightly choppy to occasionally choppy bays Friday, with moderate rip current risks and water temperature around 81 degrees.