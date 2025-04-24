Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Continued windy, warm, mostly cloudy, and humid...but little rain until next week

Abundant Gulf moisture will prevail over the Coastal Bend into next week, but with little to no upper-level support, only a few springs can be expected.
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
KRIS6
Weekend rainfall confined to the Edwards Plateau
SCRIPPS - GFS Long Range Rainfall FT.png
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Persistent southeasterly winds will keep skies mostly cloudy, with high dew points and above normal temperatures. With upper-air high pressure in place, don't expect significant rainfall through the coming weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Outdoor activities will face windy, warm, and humid conditions, but will not be limited by rainfall
  • Buc Days Rally Night Parade on Saturday will have temperatures in the 80s under mostly cloudy skies
  • Port Aransas Sandfest will have temperatures in the upper 70s Friday through Sunday with southeasterly breezes at 10 to 20 mph

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and humid
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 24 mph

Tomorrow:
Partly to Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 28 mph

Saturday:
Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 28 mph

Expect seas of 3 to 5 feet and slightly choppy to occasionally choppy bays Friday, with moderate rip current risks and water temperature around 81 degrees.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.