Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

Continued warm, humid and breezy through this weekend

Enjoy the unusual warmth nature has given us for another weekend, because a return to the season that is February is coming next week
610temp.new.gif
NWS/NOAA
A return to more seasonable temperatures is expected next week
610temp.new.gif
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another enjoyable weekend for outdoor activities, although coastal fog may be an issue for some.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Weekend afternoon temperatures will soar into the 80s again
  • Morning fog gives way to afternoon sun
  • Cooler air and a chance of showers next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Areas of morning fog, then partly cloudy, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 12 to 21 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with areas of fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 20 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 20 mph

Other than areas of fog, boating and beach conditions will be good this weekend

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.