Continued warm, humid and breezy through this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another enjoyable weekend for outdoor activities, although coastal fog may be an issue for some.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Weekend afternoon temperatures will soar into the 80s again

Morning fog gives way to afternoon sun

Cooler air and a chance of showers next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Areas of morning fog, then partly cloudy, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South 12 to 21 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with areas of fog

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South southeast 10 to 20 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

South southeast 10 to 20 mph

Other than areas of fog, boating and beach conditions will be good this weekend