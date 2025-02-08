Continued warm, humid and breezy through this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Another enjoyable weekend for outdoor activities, although coastal fog may be an issue for some.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Weekend afternoon temperatures will soar into the 80s again
- Morning fog gives way to afternoon sun
- Cooler air and a chance of showers next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Areas of morning fog, then partly cloudy, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 12 to 21 mph
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with areas of fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 20 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 20 mph
Other than areas of fog, boating and beach conditions will be good this weekend